John Bean Technologies (JBT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. John Bean Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5488268365809 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

John Bean Technologies opened at $115.35 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.59 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on John Bean Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.44 per share, with a total value of $25,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Deck purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,626.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

