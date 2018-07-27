JNBA Financial Advisors Has $128,000 Holdings in General Electric (GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268,675 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 64,755,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,941,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,477,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,435 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

