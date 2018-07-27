Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PolyOne Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

POL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

PolyOne opened at $44.19 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other PolyOne news, Director William Howard Powell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $173,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 16.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

