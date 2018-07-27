Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SunTrust Banks (STI)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) in a research note released on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

STI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of SunTrust Banks traded up $0.10, hitting $72.54, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 60,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.44.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 8,750 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $604,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,288.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 439,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 695,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

