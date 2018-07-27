Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Indivior (INDV)

Indivior (LON:INDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INDV. Numis Securities downgraded Indivior to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Indivior from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 455 ($6.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.28) target price (up previously from GBX 540 ($7.15)) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Indivior from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 365 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.83 ($6.27).

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.13) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Indivior has a 52 week low of GBX 246.50 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 436.60 ($5.78).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.