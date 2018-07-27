Jefferies Financial Group Boosts BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (BT.A) Price Target to GBX 250

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock (LON:BT.A) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 245 ($3.24) to GBX 250 ($3.31) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BT.A. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays cut BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 288.61 ($3.82).

Get BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock alerts:

LON BT.A opened at GBX 224.85 ($2.98) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.46).

In other news, insider Isabel Hudson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £9,810 ($12,984.78). Also, insider Gavin Patterson purchased 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,384.91). Insiders have bought a total of 148,944 shares of company stock worth $31,710,420 in the last three months.

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock Company Profile

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.