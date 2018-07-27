Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.30% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF opened at $44.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is an increase from Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

