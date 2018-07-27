Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. CIBC cut shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Enbridge opened at $35.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

