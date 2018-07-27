Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,154,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,248.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific opened at $147.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

