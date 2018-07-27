Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 54,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 9,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amgen to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $194.05 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

