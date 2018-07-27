James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 905 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 103,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 43,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.09 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

