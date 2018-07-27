ITV (ITV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

ITV (LON:ITV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

ITV traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01), hitting GBX 166.35 ($2.20), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 14,335,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.76 ($2.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

In other ITV news, insider Ian Griffiths sold 126,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.16), for a total value of £206,659.55 ($273,540.11).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITV. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 175 ($2.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 189 ($2.50) to GBX 194 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.27 ($2.54).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

