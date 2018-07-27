ITT (ITT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY18 guidance at $2.95-3.15 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $56.02 on Friday. ITT has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, VP Steven C. Giuliano sold 11,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $632,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $5,553,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,875 shares of company stock worth $6,607,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

