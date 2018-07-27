Iteris (ITI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Iteris traded down $0.09, hitting $4.91, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 44,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,031. Iteris has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $164.02 million, a PE ratio of -121.25 and a beta of -0.09.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 869,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

