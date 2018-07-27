iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Holdings Lifted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Capital Management LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $701,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 875,800.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 425.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $80.55 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.26 and a 52 week high of $83.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7746 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

