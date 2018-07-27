iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 11.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,940,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,833,000 after acquiring an additional 749,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,717,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 318.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,050,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 799,476 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 628,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 264,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 603,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF opened at $132.28 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.74 and a 52 week high of $132.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

