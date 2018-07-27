iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Holdings Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF opened at $168.42 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $169.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6363 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

