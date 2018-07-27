iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,204,000 after buying an additional 213,967 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,501,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,319 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 949,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 478.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,523,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $162.12 and a one year high of $214.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.3152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

