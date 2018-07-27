iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,510,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,993,000 after buying an additional 599,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,982,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,164,000 after buying an additional 399,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,247,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 2,612,880 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,067,000 after buying an additional 258,191 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.40. 220,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,136,227. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

