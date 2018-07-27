iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.5952 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

