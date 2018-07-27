iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $523,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 83,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 14,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $168.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $170.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.5952 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

