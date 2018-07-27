iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Holdings Raised by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BB&T Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.5952 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

