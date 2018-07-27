iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $198,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $125.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $131.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

