iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Stake Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,897,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 25,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $150.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.96 and a fifty-two week high of $151.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.4276 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

