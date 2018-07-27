iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 6th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,145.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF opened at $80.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.