iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 111,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 258,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.