iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Lessened by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,084,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 133,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $201.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

