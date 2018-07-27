iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 8th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $53.84 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.