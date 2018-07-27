iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Holdings Reduced by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd comprises about 0.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,947,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,988,000 after purchasing an additional 483,228 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,699,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,416 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,448,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1299 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.