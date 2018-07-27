Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $15.93 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for 3.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. ValuEngine raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

