Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management opened at $88.52 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

