IQE (IQE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report published on Tuesday.

IQE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 115 ($1.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.36).

Shares of IQE opened at GBX 99.65 ($1.32) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.40).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

