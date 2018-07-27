Investors Sell VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) on Strength (SMH)

Traders sold shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $122.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $252.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $130.20 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded up $0.53 for the day and closed at $105.79

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000.

