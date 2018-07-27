Investors Sell SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) on Strength (JNK)

Traders sold shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $37.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $80.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.80 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $35.84

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,391,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,174,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

