Investors Sell DowDuPont (DWDP) on Strength (DWDP)

Traders sold shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $73.03 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $142.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.83 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, DowDuPont had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $68.37

A number of research firms recently commented on DWDP. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWDP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,870,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

