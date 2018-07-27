Investors Buy Shares of Ford Motor (F) on Weakness After Earnings Miss

Traders bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on weakness during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. $139.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $130.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.25 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Ford Motor had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Ford Motor traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $10.52The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after buying an additional 30,645,741 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 188,248,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,085,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,992,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,237 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,560,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,330,000 after purchasing an additional 497,160 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

