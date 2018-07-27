Investors Buy Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $185.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $79.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cisco Systems had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($0.96) for the day and closed at $42.57

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.32 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

The company has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

