Investors Buy BB&T (BBT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $43.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.24 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, BB&T had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. BB&T traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $50.68

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other news, insider William Rufus Yates sold 16,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $882,321.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,026. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,805 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,403,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,688,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 89,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 3,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 47,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

