Investors Buy Autohome (ATHM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $56.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Autohome had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Autohome traded down ($0.98) for the day and closed at $102.24

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.16.

Get Autohome alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $12,655,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,310,000 after acquiring an additional 464,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.