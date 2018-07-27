Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks reported modest third-quarter results, with bottom line surpassing the Zacks consensus Estimate, but the top line matched the same. The company benefits from strong demand of its wireless communications engines. Skyworks’ growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets is a positive. The emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. We believe the company's expanding product portfolio is a positive. However, escalating operating expenses, might negatively impact its margins in the near-term. Further, significant pricing pressure, stiff competition from peers and high concentration risks are other headwinds.”

7/24/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect Badger will continue to benefit from favorable demand for water/flow measurement and conservation technologies in the future. While we historically have had no issues paying a premium for shares in general, we believe risk/reward is balanced right here.””

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

7/20/2018 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2018 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions opened at $95.47 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.