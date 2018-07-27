Investar (ISTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Investar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

ISTR remained flat at $$26.95 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114. Investar has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Baker acquired 1,010 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,168 shares of company stock worth $32,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Investar by 61.9% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Investar by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Investar by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Investar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Investar by 86.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

