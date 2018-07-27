Investar (ISTR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Investar earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5590164734014 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ISTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 target price on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Investar traded down $0.85, hitting $26.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $32,168. 9.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

