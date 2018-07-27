Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $126.39 and a one year high of $167.74.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.3332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

