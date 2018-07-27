Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (FXE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust opened at $111.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

