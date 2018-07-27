Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Bought by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.7% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,484,000 after purchasing an additional 416,938 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,958,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,874,000 after purchasing an additional 239,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,265 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,458,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,426,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $217.91 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $219.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total transaction of $770,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

