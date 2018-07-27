Intu Properties plc common stock (INTU) Announces GBX 4.60 Dividend

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.21) on Friday. Intu Properties plc common stock has a one year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.86).

Intu Properties plc common stock (LON:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Intu Properties plc common stock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 39.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 246 ($3.26) to GBX 192 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock from GBX 275 ($3.64) to GBX 220 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.18) target price (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.38)) on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intu Properties plc common stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intu Properties plc common stock to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 150 ($1.99) in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.75 ($2.56).

In other Intu Properties plc common stock news, insider Matthew Roberts sold 24,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £48,714.90 ($64,480.34).

Intu Properties plc common stock Company Profile

intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including ten of the top 25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top 10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

