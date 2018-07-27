Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 16,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of Walmart opened at $88.23 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $260.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

