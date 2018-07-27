Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.11 ($3.66).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo opened at €3.08 ($3.62) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.