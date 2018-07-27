Intertain Group (AQT.P) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.40

Intertain Group Ltd (CVE:AQT.P) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Intertain Group Company Profile

The Intertain Group Limited is a Canada-based online gaming company. The Company provides entertainment to a global consumer base. It offers casino, bingo and poker games to its customers using the InterCasino, InterPoker, Costa and other brands. The InterCasino and InterPoker gaming platform is supplied by Amaya Gaming Group Inc and its bingo offering operates off of the Dragonfish platform, which is a bingo software service provided by 888 Holdings plc.

