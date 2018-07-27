Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $810,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,167.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 948,433 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.